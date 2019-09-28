SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Sawmill Road in Springfield early Saturday morning.
The vehicle was a 2005 Chevy Tahoe that was fully involved in a fire, but it was extinguished quickly with no injuries reported.
Due to the fire, a 2017 GMC Terrain also sustained heat damage since it was so close the vehicle on fire.
The cause of the fire is still being determined by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
