SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a second-floor kitchen fire on Dickinson Street in Springfield.
The fire was extinguished quickly.
A 69-year-old male resident was transported to a nearby hospital for medical issues unknown at this time.
There are a total of 12 residents displaced due to the fire but are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.
There is over $15,000 worth in damage.
Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad assisted and determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
