ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to reports of a laundry fire on Edmund Street in Adams.
The reports came in around 1:53 a.m. early Sunday morning.
Upon arrival, firefighters entered the second floor where they found heavy heat and fire.
They were able to vent the floor completely before attacking the fire.
Mutual aid was requested from North Adams, Cheshire, and Clarksburg who also arrived on scene to assist with the extinguishing the fire.
Officials were able to find extensive fire damage to the second floor as well as into the attic.
The remaining apartments in the building have both smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there are no reports at this time on whether or not anyone was injured or how many people were displaced.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
