SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters reported a van fire on Belmont Avenue in Springfield Saturday afternoon.
The van was a 2009 Chrysler Town & County, but the fire was extinguished quickly with no reported injuries.
The cause of the van fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
