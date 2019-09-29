DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to the area of the Wok on Greenfield Road in Deerfield where they found smoke in the area.
They responded to the scene at 9:22 p.m. when they received many calls for heavy smoke and flames showing from on top of a hill on the road.
Shelburne Control dispatch along with Deerfield C1 was requested for a first alarm assignment.
After searching the property the fire was found on the All States Asphalt/Trew company property.
Approximately a 20-foot tall pile of wood demolition and timbers were fully involved in fire.
Mutual aid was requested to Greenfield, Whatley, and Turners Falls who brought their engines to the scene.
Deerfield Fire Department also received tankers from Conway, South Deerfield, and Montague Center.
One firefighter received minor injuries and was transported to Baystate Franklin where he was treated and released.
The fire was extinguished and under control by 1 a.m. early Sunday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
