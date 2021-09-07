MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A train fire in Monson has created delays in the Stafford Rd. area, police report.

The Monson Police Department posted a traffic notice to their Facebook page around 5 p.m. Tuesday about the fire.

"Motorists traveling on Stafford Rd. (Rt 32) by the CT line should expect delays while fire crews work to extinguish a fire in a train locomotive," police said.

While the road does remain open, traffic has slowed down due to crews and equipment on or near the roadway.

Police did not release further details about the incident.

