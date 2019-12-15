Fires that destroyed Berkshire Co. historical home, DCR buildings considered suspicious.

MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and local authorities are investigating three separate fires that broke out early Sunday morning in the Berkshire County town of Mount Washington.
According to Jennifer Mieth, Public Information Officer for the Department of Fire Services, firefighters were called to West Road where they found two Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) buildings and a historical home on fire.
All three structures were completely destroyed.
We're told that, at this time, no injuries have been reported.
Of the surrounding towns that were called to West Road, we're told that the Egremont Fire Department was first on scene.
Members of the Great Barrington and Sheffield Fire Departments, as well as a Mass State Police trooper assigned to the Fire Investigation Unit, also responded to the scene.
Mieth adds that the fires are being investigated as if they are connected.
These fires remain under investigation by the Egremont Fire Department and State Police assigned to both the office of the State Fire Marshal and the office of the Berkshire County District Attorney.
If you have any information regarding these fires, you are asked to contact the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229 or the Berkshire Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.
