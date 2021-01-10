SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local brewing company found a creative way to keep business going amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers can gather around a fire pit and enjoy brunch outside.
Brunch outside in January? Well, it's a first for the Westfield River Brewing Company in Southwick.
Westfield River Brewing Company Owner Sergio Bonavita said they started by serving hot cocoa outdoors back in December but wanted to expand.
Customers can now gather around a fire pit to enjoy brunch and keep warm. The menu includes traditional breakfast items along with some to help you stay a little more toasty.
“We do your traditional beer-based brunch. We have corned beef Reuben with an egg on top, breakfast tater tots, Belgian waffle, breakfast burrito,” Bonavita said. “We do a lot of soups and chilis and a lot of hot drinks in addition to the beer we do.”
The tables are socially distant, and reservations are required.
“Has to be a single household, no larger than a group of six, you get the firepit for 90 minutes, which is the state regulation,” Bonavita explained.
Bonavita said the outside fire pits provided an additional form of revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“So, this gives us the opportunity to try to do some business earlier in the day, and the fire pits give us the opportunity to do it outside so people that aren't comfortable sitting inside can still come sit outside,” Bonavita said.
They will be open as long as Mother Nature permits.
“Rain is the bigger issue. When we get rain we haven’t been able to do it on days when it rains or days even after a rainstorm,” Bonavita explained.
They plan to adjust as needed.
“We’re going to put in some drainage. We’re going to be putting a full patio at the same time which will give us the opportunity to not close the day after a rainstorm,” Bonavita said.
A reservation must be made on their website before arriving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.