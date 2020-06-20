SPRINGFIELD, MA (WBBG/WHSM) -- One person was left injured after a firework went through a window early Saturday morning, according to the fire department.
The person was asleep when the firework came through the second floor window of the 116 Orchard St. residence leaving them with injuries to to their lower leg and eye, fire officials said.
Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story.
