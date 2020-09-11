GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For those of you in the Granby area that heard explosions tonight, don't panic.
The Granby Police and Fire Department told Western Mass News they were detonating fireworks found in a home earlier that week.
They were set off by the Mass. State Police Bomb Squad at 9:45 p.m. Friday in a controlled area.
