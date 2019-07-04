SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The fireworks are back at Riverfront Park again.
After a year hiatus, the park is newly renovated and ready to host thousands of people tonight.
$3.1 million later and Riverfront Park is once again the Fourth of July capital of western Mass.
Last year during the renovations the fireworks were held at Blunt Park.
But those setting up the display on the Memorial Bridge said they are happy to be back on the river.
Last night the bridge was closed down and the preparations began unloading the fireworks and setting up their launch areas making sure they have enough fire extinguishers close by.
Crews were working until late this morning.
David Vanbuskirk, Chief Pyrotechnician explained the process of setting up the fireworks.
"We have the main body all wired and now they're doing the ground stuff they're doing the illumination the stuff that's behind that set piece. They're getting that all hooked up there's a lot of logistics there's a lot that goes into a production of this size," Vanbuskirk said.
Vanbuskirk said the Fire Marshall actually has to come through and check the set up before the crew can take a break for a few hours.
The fireworks begin at 9:30 tonight.
The Chief Pyrotechnician mentioned its going to be a big production.
