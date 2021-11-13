SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Another big event held in Springfield Saturday night: The first annual Baller's Gala at the Sheraton Hotel.
This was the first fundraiser aimed at raising money for the youth in the Springfield Ballers' program.
Western Mass News stopped by the event and spoke with James Gee, the president and CEO of the Springfield Ballers.
"We don't want money to be an obstacle to prevent families or children to be able to play sports," said Gee.
The goal of the Springfield Ballers is to make sure every kid in the community is able to have both access and opportunity to sports and other activities.
