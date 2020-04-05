EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- First Baptist Church held Easter services at the Lenox American Saw parking lot on Chestnut Street.
People are invited to pull into the parking lot and tune into the FM radio to hear the service.
Western Mass News spoke with Pastor John Kerns to learn more about why they're doing this.
"We just think it's so important right now, in this season, that we give our community hope. The reason why we're coming together is it's Easter and we want to celebrate hope," Pastor Kerns explained.
Everyone is reminded to stay in their cars with the windows rolled up to practice safe social distancing.
There will be a service at 9 a.m. and another one at 11 a.m. next Sunday.
