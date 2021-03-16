(WGGB/WSHM) -- A variant of the coronavirus first identified in Brazil has been found in Massachusetts for the first time, state public health officials said Tuesday.
Mass. DPH said that the P.1 variant was found in a Barnstable County woman in her 30s who tested positive in late February.
"DPH was notified of her test results from genetic sequencing conducted through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national surveillance system," the department said in a statement.
No information is available on the woman's illness or if she had recently traveled.
Mass. DPH said that as of Tuesday, 213 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus, which was originally found in the United Kingdom, have been reported in the state. In addition, six cases of the B.1.351 variant, which originated in South Africa, have been reported.
The state noted that the B.1.1.7 variant has been known to spread more easily and has caused a surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries.
Officials urge residents to continue to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, avoiding groups, practicing social distancing, staying home when you feel sick, get tested if you have symptoms, and get vaccinated when eligible.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
