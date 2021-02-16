BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported the first case of the South Africa COVID-19 variant in the state.
The first case was reported Tuesday.
The variant was confirmed in a female in her 20s from Middlesex County. She had no reported travel.
This comes after the state reported 19 new cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant this past weekend.
According to the Mass. DPH, the best defense against a rapid rise in cases from variants of concern is to prevent the spread of COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.