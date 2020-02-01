BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boston Public Health Commission & the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Mass.
They were notified of the positive test result late Friday evening after a 20-year-old male returned to Boston from Wuhan, China with the virus.
The is now the eighth case of the infection that has been reported in the United States.
Even with this new development, the risk of the virus spreading to the public remains low in Mass.
As soon as the male patient arrived back in Boston after traveling to Wuhan, medical assistance was sought quickly.
He has since been isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
His few close contacts have also been identified and are being monitored for any signs of the symptoms.
Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD. MPH released a statement, saying quote:
“We are grateful that this young man is recovering and sought medical attention immediately. Massachusetts has been preparing for a possible case of this new coronavirus, and we were fortunate that astute clinicians took appropriate action quickly. Again, the risk to the public from the 2019 novel coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts.”
Massachusetts state health officials, in conjunction with Massport, local health departments, and other medical partners, have responded to prevent the spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.