BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 variant in the state.
The first case of the COVID-19 variant was announced Sunday. This is the same variant initially discovered in the United Kingdom.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, the individual is a female Boston resident in her 20s. She had traveled to the United Kingdom and became ill after she returned in early January. She had tested negative before leaving the U.K.
The State Public Health Laboratory was notified of the results Saturday night.
The CDC has reported 88 cases of the COVID-19 variant from 14 different states in the country.
The state's Department of Health expected the variant to arrive in the state eventually and the same reduction measures remain in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.