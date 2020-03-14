SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first confirmed case of COVID-19 is confirmed at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA, on Saturday.
At 10:32 p.m. on Saturday, Baystate Health in Springfield told Western Mass News they have identified the first coronavirus patient at the hospital.
Baystate Health's President & CEO Mark A. Keroack said that person is no longer in the hospital and is recovering at home.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow the latest details of this case and will provide all updates on air and online.
