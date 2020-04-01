WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the Town of Ware.
The Quabbin Health District told Western Mass News in a statement on Wednesday, they have been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of their first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Quabbin Health District reminded everyone, "the best thing to do is to stay home, stay informed and follow the guidance that is being put out by the DPH and the CDC."
The Quabbin Health District also stated that Ware Fire/ Ambulance, Ware Police Department, Ware Board of Health, Ware Board of Selectmen, Town Manager, the Quabbin Health District and Town Nurse are working very closely to ensure that all of the necessary actions are being implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.