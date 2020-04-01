WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first case of the coronavirus has been reported in two local communities.
The Quabbin Health District told Western Mass News in a statement that they were notified by Mass. DPH of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ware on Tuesday.
The Quabbin Health District reminded everyone, "the best thing to do is to stay home, stay informed and follow the guidance that is being put out by the DPH and the CDC."
The Quabbin Health District also stated that they, along with town officials, are working very closely to ensure that all of the necessary actions are being implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.
Additionally, Brimfield Board of Health Chairman Richard Costa reported that their department was notified of Brimfield's first positive case late Tuesday.
"This case is currently under quarantine and being monitored by health officials," Costa explained.
While the town said that the confirmed case is not a need to be concerned, it does serve as a reminder for residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.
On Wednesday, Westfield officials reported on the city's website that there were now 81 confirmed cases in the city.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
