CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Mayor John Vieau reports that one city resident has died from COVID-19.
The city explained that the woman was in her 80s and was the grandmother of one of the city's first responders. She passed away after recently testing positive.
“This loss is deeply felt by our City. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus in Chicopee," Vieau said in a statement.
It was also announced Friday that as of today, there were 51 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the city.
"There has been confirmed community transmission and it appears to be shifting in age demographics...Of the nine most recently confirmed cases, five of them were in their 30’s," explained Chicopee health director Lisa Sanders.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the coronavirus pandemic and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
