SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is reporting the first death in the state due to the coronavirus.
The DPH reports a man in his 80s from Suffolk County is the first person in Massachusetts to die from COVID-19 related illness.
The announcement by state health officials was just made, today, at about 1:20 p.m., March 20th.
"The man had been hospitalized and had pre-existing health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19," DPH representative, Ann Scales says.
So far, 3,132 residents in Mass. have been tested for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs, we're told.
"Of those, 328 people have tested positive," Scales tells us.
Governor Baker offered his condolences Friday saying:
"I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends who lost their loved one. We are living in uncertain and challenging times, and our administration is bringing every available resource to bear in the fight against this disease, and remind everyone in our Commonwealth to continue to work together, follow social distance protocols and look after each other to keep our communities safe.”
The DPH reports that COVID-19 'activity' is increasing in the state.
"In the United States, there have been more than 10,400 cases of COVID-19 and more than 150 deaths, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Scales notes.
[READ MORE: https://www.westernmassnews.com/coronavirus/]
So sad, the only right way to fight this virus is to shelter in place. Why close some places and put people out of work if others are open? Shelter in place before it's too late.
