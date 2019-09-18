SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Frost advisories are issued tonight for parts of Hampshire, Berkshire, and Franklin Counties, and temperatures in Hampden County are expected to be in the thirties
Basically, a chilly night is in store for most of us in western Mass.
The first of the season.
Frost advisories are now issued for parts of western Mass a week or two earlier then usual.
"I think all of western Mass is pretty much under the possibility that we could be down close to thirty-two degrees, so I wouldn't be surprised if even some of the towns that aren't under the advisory gets a little frost," says Meteorologist Dan Brown.
The good news is entomologists say the colder temperatures will take care of some of the mosquito population.
"You're going to kill off some adult mosquitos that are out in the open, in the areas where you have a big change in temperature, a lot of radiation cooling," Bob Russell of American Pest Solutions tells us.
The bad news is don't put away your bug spray just yet.
"It would be great if I could tell you that one overnight in a frost situation is going to alleviate all the mosquitos this year, but that's not the case," continued Russell.
With temperatures expected to jump back up into the eighties this weekend, entomologist Bob Russell with American Pest Solutions in Springfield says more mosquitoes are waiting.
"While we'll see a 10 or 20% kill, you're going to see renewed populations as soon as it warms up again and the ones that are ready to emerge from their water sources will start popping up as adults," said Russell.
Frost on the pumpkins or anything else is not a problem over at Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow.
"There's still a lot of heat in the ground and in the plants, so even if it is a frost, it’s not going to affect it and with the warm weather coming up everything should still be producing for a while," says Veronica Jandrue of Meadowbrook Farm.
In fact, Jandrue tells Western Mass News the cold and warm temps may actually extend their season.
"We're still picking everything. We're picking corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, everything. We've been picking all Summer. It's still coming in," added Jandrue.
If you have more tender plants, we're told you may want to cover them or bring them inside.
As for things like mums, the folks at Meadowbrook say they're hearty and should be just fine.
