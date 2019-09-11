BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 60-year-old man has been hospitalized after officials say he contracted the West Nile virus.
State health officials made the announcement Wednesday evening.
"We have not seen much West Nile virus activity this year. Still, today's news is a compelling reminder that we all need to continue to take steps to protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites," Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel tells us.
Officials say that West Nile is usually transmitted through an infected mosquito.
In 2018, the Department of Public Health reported that there were a total of forty-nine cases of West Nile here in the state of Massachusetts.
Even though no one true age group is impervious to the virus, health officials say that those over the age of fifty are at a higher risk for contracting West Nile.
