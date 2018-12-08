SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students put their LEGO building skills to the test on Saturday.
It was the First LEGO League Competition at Western New England University.
More than 24 school districts brought students, teachers, and sponsors for the tournament, which is a high-tech event that allows teams to design and construct their own device or robot.
One of the participants told us that his team has been working hard on their robot and it;'s been nothing short of rewarding.
"The best part of the competition is collaborating with my partners and my friends. Everyone on our team knows each other very well. We're great friends all in the same grade," said Christopher Marti.
This is the 30th year of the First LEGO League Competition.
Each year, it challenges the students to think like real scientists and engineers.
