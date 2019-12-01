SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the biggest concerns with this storm is the timing, as many are making their way back home following the Thanksgiving break.
The snow began accumulating quickly once it started coming down earlier this afternoon and you can see that on a lot of the streets.
Western Mass News crew is currently driving along the Mass Pike heading west.
Mass State Police have reduced the speed down to 40 mph up to the New York border.
Mass' Department of Transportation has several crews out plowing the roadway.
As of right now, there are more than 2,400 throughout the state.
Western Mass News spoke with one man who was driving back home after spending Thanksgiving in upstate New York, Syracuse to be exact.
He said he’s been seeing this snow since 10 a.m. as he’s been driving east, along with this storm system.
He said he’s seen several spin-outs and crashes and much of I-90 is down to just one lane.
Western Mass News also spoke with Kevin Nolan from New Hampshire, who said this weather was making for a challenging drive.
"It was slow, and a lot of accidents, a lot of spin-outs and stuff," Nolan said.
If you have loved ones expected to fly back home tonight, you may want to check in with them because Bradley Airport said they have 4 canceled departures and 7 canceled arrivals.
