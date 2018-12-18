SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker is in Springfield today as the first of the new orange line rail cars for the MBTA roll off the assembly line at CRRC.
A ceremony will be held around noon at the $95 million Chinese rail car facility in East Springfield.
Mass. Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and the consul general of China in New York Huang Ping will also be in attendance.
These cars are expected to start shipping to Boston in the coming days.
We're told CRRC started testing cars outdoors on a test track late last month in preparation of this day, considered momentous for the rail company and the city of Springfield.
CRRC got the $566 million contract to build orange and red line cars for the MBTA in 2014. Since then, that order has been increased.
Today could also be a turning point for the rail company. Right now, there is a 90-day truce in the U.S.-China trade war. Many hope it will become permanent. Today also marks a deadline for CRRC and other companies to ask the U.S. government for a tariff waiver.
The Springfield facilty could fit at least three-and-a-half football fields.
We'll have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
