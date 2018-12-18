SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first rail cars for the MBTA rolled off the assembly line today in Springfield.
Their next stop: Boston.
Governor Charlie Baker was in town today for the big reveal at CRRC, the $95 million Chinese rail car facility in East Springfield.
Tuesday's event marks the first leg of a multi-billion dollar journey to rebuild the MBTA's orange and red line with all of the new cars, coming from Springfield.
The first two cars of more than 400 contracted by the MBTA rolled off the assembly line today at CRRC.
The company showed off the cars outside their Springfield facility on a test track.
Inside, a rock-star like welcome for hundreds of guests, including Baker, Mass. Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Also on-hand were hundreds of CRRC employees like Springfield resident Nashira Irvine.
"Just to be a part of something so important and so big it's nice. I'm excited! I'm sure my co-workers are as well. This is big for us as well," Irvine said.
CRRC got the $566 million contract to build orange and red line cars for the T in 2014.
Since then, other orders have come in from other cities across the country, meaning more of a role for the Springfield company.
"We're going to be buidling 404 cars for the MBTA, we're going to be building cars for the LA Metro, we'll be building cars for SEPTA in Philadelphia. We're going to work to continue to build out workforce, which is approximately 236 and growing," said CRRC spokesperson
Today's excitement is tempered somewhat by the U.S.-China trade war, now in a 90-day truce. Some components of these trains are built with material imported from china.
CRRC today submitted two additional tarrif waivers, supported by Governor Baker.
"Certainly, the tariff situation is a big concern for everybody. It's especially a big concern for us and it's something we're going to monitor closely. We've had conversations with the delegation. We've had talks with the trade office in D.C. as well." Baker explained.
In the meantime, we're told these first two cars will head to Boston by Christmas.
If all goes as planned, CRRC said all train cars contracted by the MBTA for the T in Boston will be ready for service by 2025.
