Chicopee's first medical marijuana dispensary is now open for business.
Mass. Alternative Care held a grand opening on Friday for the 1,200 square foot facility.
"I wanted to check it out and hopefully talk with some like-minded people in hopes of looking for a job opportunity in this area," said Michael Davis.
Davis is a gardener hoping to work at Mass. Alternative Care in Chicopee. He spoke from personal experience when he said medical marijuana is the way of the future in western Massachusetts.
"Yeah, I'm a card holder myself. It helps me with various medical conditions," Davis added.
Kevin Collins, general manager for Mass. Alternative Care, noted, "I think the medical is really important to service the patients who really need this medicine."
Collins said that the goal is to open two more shops across western Massachusetts, replicating what they first found in Chicopee.
"We love Chicopee for its central location as the crossroads of New England," Collins explained.
Chicopee leadership said that the dispensary’s location on the somewhat secluded East Main Street was one the main factors that made it so easy approve.
"Really makes a big difference in terms of being in a place where it's still convenient for the public, but it's not one that would be in the people's faces," said Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos.
Collins told Western Mass News that unobtrusive location is crucial because medical is only part of Mass. Alternative Care's overall marijuana business model.
"We will be submitting your application to the state probably Monday for recreational sales at the state level. If everything goes as planned, we're expecting hopefully to be open by February 2019 at this location," Collins said.
[Do you see that as the logical next step in this industry?]
"Yes, I do. With the amount of demand that will be filling up in the recreational market, I think you have to, as a business to survive with the proliferation of the dispensaries. I think there's over a thousand pending applications with the Cannabis Control Commission. You're going to need it for competition," Collins noted.
A necessary step for a burgeoning industry that’s also still competing with stigma.
"The benefits are being seen in both the medical effects of marijuana and how the law works and understanding that having it as a criminal thing is much more burdensome to our society then just having it be legal and recreational," Davis said.
