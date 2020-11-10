(AP) -- New England’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration is going virtual as coronavirus cases surge across the country.
First Night Boston said Tuesday it will not hold any in-person or live events as it transitions its annual Dec. 31 event to an online and broadcast format this year.
Local television stations will air performances, interviews and tributes to front-line workers through the day.
First Night traditionally spotlights Boston's arts and music community with a range of events and performances that draw large crowds downtown.
