First Night Boston

A woman reaches to touch a lighthouse ice sculpture, Friday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Boston. Ice sculptures are scattered throughout Boston's waterfront for the First Night celebration. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

 Elise Amendola

(AP) -- New England’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration is going virtual as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

First Night Boston said Tuesday it will not hold any in-person or live events as it transitions its annual Dec. 31 event to an online and broadcast format this year.

Local television stations will air performances, interviews and tributes to front-line workers through the day.

First Night traditionally spotlights Boston's arts and music community with a range of events and performances that draw large crowds downtown.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.