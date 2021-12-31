NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New Year’s Eve celebrations were held in Northampton on Friday, despite indoor events being virtual, and residents were still excited to get out and enjoy the outdoor festivities to kick off 2022.
“We’re out here with everybody, you know. We get to see everyone walking around, even though they don’t have the same activities that they normally do. It’s still fun being part of it,” said William Preye of Northampton.
Despite all indoor events being moved virtually for the 36th annual First Night Northampton celebration, many residents gathered downtown to enjoy the fireworks display to ring in the new year.
“The fireworks were incredible, spontaneous…some of the best I’ve ever seen, very impressive,” said Don Cerow of Northampton.
Preye added, “Our favorite part is definitely the fireworks. We love coming down and sometimes, we’re able to watch the ball rise up, which is a nice change.”
Residents also watched the ball rise on top of Hotel Northampton. Western Mass News spoke with regional managing director Jeffrey Hoess-Brooks about the history of the ball and what it means to have the tradition in the city.
“The hotel and the ball dropping started back in 1989. Ever since then, the ball has been on our roof year after year. We improve the ball, so we work hand-in-hand with First Night Northampton Arts Council to make sure that we are ready to go…It’s a great way to end the year. It’s great way to kick off the year,” Hoess-Brooks explained.
Hoess-Brooks said that despite the increase in COVID-19 cases, they anticipated a large crowd at this year's festivities. Residents said First Night Northampton means much more to them this year as they are ready to put 2021 in the past.
“It’s just wonderful. Even though it’s been a hard year, I feel that next year is going to be fantastic,” Preye said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.