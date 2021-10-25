SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first Nor’easter of the season is upon us and it's not even winter yet.
As we prepare for this first Nor’easter, we have everything you need to know about the anticipated storm including the latest from Eversource. We're told they do have crews on standby.
"So we are going to be dealing with potentially our first Nor'easter of the year. and all that is is a sizeable storm," says First Warning Meteorologist, Dan Brown.
So what are the concerns about this week's Nor’easter? It is not snow! Dan Browns says it has more to do with the high winds.
He says this major storm heading into the Northeast will be here over the next couple of days and it's set to bring us some heavy rain too.
[READ MORE: Dreary start to the week; Nor'easter set to bring rain & wind]
"Well with Nor'easters, you can get rain, snow, or you can get both. With this Nor'easter there is no chance of there being any snow for Southern New England."
Western Mass News getting answers for you. Eversource crews will be on standby throughout the duration of the storm, as some power outages are expected.
"We are always closely monitoring the weather. So that we're sure that we have enough crews. We are holding onto crews for the overhead and for the underground. And those crews are ready to go and be dispatched as needed," notes Priscilla Ress, spokesperson for Eversource.
But the big things they’re keeping an eye on are trees and leaves.
With the weight of leaves and high winds, it could cause a tree limb or branch to fall off of the tree.
"Currently, we have more than 50 tree crews working throughout our territory in western Mass. But we do that consistently. And that's really the key to keeping the power running reliably and safely is making sure that those trees, those hazard trees are being trimmed and are being kept away from the electrical system," says Ress.
As this Nor'easter continues to head our way, stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for all the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.