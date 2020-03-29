MONSON/ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Town of Monson confirmed today the first positive case of COVID-19.
The confirmed Monson resident was already quarantined before testing positive for the coronavirus.
Monson's Town Administrator, Evan Brassard told Western Mass News they will not be releasing any more information about the individual with the intent to protect their right of privacy.
The Monson Fire & Police Departments along with the town's Board of Health will continue to monitor this individual as well as follow the policies and procedures created to respond to this case.
The Town of Orange also released today their first confirmed COVID-19 case.
Orange's health agent, Matthew Fortier released a statement this afternoon and said that officials will continue to communicate with the patient and monitor their situation as well as everyone who has been in contact with them.
Orange has not yet released the identity of the individual who tested positive for the coronavirus but will continue to keep the public informed if there are any new developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.