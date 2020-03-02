BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced today that the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 that was tested last Friday, February 29.
The test was taken from a woman in her 20s from Norfolk County at State Public Health Laboratory.
The woman recently traveled to Italy with a school group before showing symptoms and is now recovering at home.
The test results were revealed Monday evening and now the test will be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and, if confirmed, this would be the second confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Massachusetts since the outbreak started in the US in January.
As of last week, 608 people have been subject to self-quarantine in Massachusetts because of COVID-19, with 377 people have completed monitoring and are no longer quarantined, while 231 are currently quarantined.
The risk of COVID-19 still remains low for the public in Massachusetts.
DPH confirmed that this information will be updated each Wednesday going forward, including an updated list of common symptoms of the virus.
