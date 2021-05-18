SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first recreational marijuana shop in downtown Springfield is opening on June 1.
Insa is setting up at the old Luxe Burger site located right off I-91.
Cannabis retailer Insa is getting ready to open up a new location in western Mass., downtown Springfield. The store is currently under construction in the building that used to house Luxe Burger.
“Just excited to be in downtown Springfield. You know, I was born and raised here,” Insa Co-Founder Pat Gottschlict said.
As CVOID-19 restrictions ease up, Gottschlicht is optimistic about the impact on business.
“It’s an exciting time for sure to see COVID, you know everything is trending down, and the governor just announced he’s going to reopen everything 100 percent with no restrictions,” Gottschlicht said.
Insa is at a prime location in downtown Springfield. They’re right near MGM Springfield, and they’re right off of 91, but in turn, this could cause some issues because over the border in Connecticut recreational marijuana is still illegal.
“I think we’re really focused on customer education, customer’s understanding of regulations what the rule of law is in Massachusetts and also in their own states,” Gottschlicht explained.
Western Mass News getting answers for you. We reached out to Connecticut State Police for their take on retail sales of marijuana happening right over the border.
They said in a statement part quote, “The Connecticut State Police is aware of the shops opening in close proximity to our state. Troopers will continue to enforce the laws of Connecticut when they are violated.”
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is looking forward to the June 1 opening. He said he visited their location in Easthampton and thinks this is an opportunity to boost the city’s economy and job growth.
“Whether if people are for it or against it, it’s been legalized now, and we want to make sure it's run properly,” Sarno said.
