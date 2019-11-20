NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first recreational pot shop in western Mass NETA opened its doors one year ago today in Northampton.
It was a busy first day of sales at New England treatment access. So how is business one year later?
Western Mass News visited NETA where it is business as usual, though not quite the same scene as it was one year ago today.
Taking a look at the crowds that gathered here on opening day last November 20th.
The line wrapped around the building, with steady traffic all day long.
Many people came from out of state to buy cannabis.
Customers couldn't wait to get their hands on the first recreational pot sold in Massachusetts.
With 34 recreational pot shops now open across the state, the cannabis control commissions have tallied more than $300-million in gross sales this year.
Western Mass News spoke with the president of NETA, Amanda Rositano who said it has been great seeing how many people are now open to the idea of recreational pot.
Rositano also said they've made improvements as needed to enhance customer service.
"You see efficiency in the lines that make them move more quickly we have added staff to help things move more quickly through the stores. Over time you find ways to overcome those efficiencies people have more experience with the product," Rositano explained.
She said the city has been a true leader when it comes to embracing cannabis in the town.
Rositano said NETA has felt embraced since day one in the Northampton community.
Looking ahead NETA has plans to open a third pot shop in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.