SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Earlier this month, a Worcester firefighter was killed while battling a five alarm fire.
Christopher Roy, a single dad, now leaves behind his 9-year-old daughter, Ava.
The story making a huge impact on many, near and far, including our own Brittany Murphy, who decided to collect first responder patches for Ava and the turnout is certainly humbling.
From Virginia to Texas, Hawaii to San Juan, and Agawam to Needham - and points in between - the community has come together in the days since Roy died in the line of duty on December 9.
Roy is remembered for his kind attitude and his dedication to his 9-year-old daughter, Ava. and Western Mass News put a call out to honor Ava by collecting first responder patches and all of you certainly answered.
The support poured into our newsroom.
Never in a million years did we think that so many patches would come in. Hundreds, if not a thousand, or more!
The Facebook post reached more than 250,000 people all over the world.
In fact, patches came in from as far away as Canada, Switzerland, and Germany, and as close by as Springfield.
Maureen Carabine dropped off nearly 200 patches to Western Mass News that she's collected over a span of 19 years.
"And I said, perfect this is my opportunity to donate to a child. I'm a single mom, so it meant a lot to me to do that for her," Carabine explained.
In a strong show of support, the patches will be made into quilts for Ava.
"I'm sure she'll enjoy each and every one of them just like I did and it's sent with love," Carabine noted.
We offer a big THANK YOU to everyone who donated.
"It's a wonderful thing," Carabine noted.
The deadline to send patches has passed, but you can still help.
a memorial fund has been set up for Roy's daughter, Ava. Checks can be made out payable to "The Ava Roy Fund" and mailed to:
- Worcester Fire Department Credit Union
- 34 Glennie Street
- Worcester, MA 01605
A GoFundMe has also been established. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
