NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the snow continues to melt and ice thaws, first responders are seeing an increase of calls about things being found along and in the water.
Last week, a fisherman spotted what he believed to be a body in the Connecticut River near the South End Bridge.
Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Achim Bailey, who went missing nine weeks ago.
The search and recovery efforts have left many wondering why it took so long to find him.
From boating in the summer to ice fishing in the winter, the Northampton Fire Department said that they respond to calls along the water year-round.
"Throughout the year, we have a number of different challenges operationally for water and ice rescue. This time of year, we do field a number of calls for people that may have fallen through the ice. We have a number of different capabilities here at Northampton Fire and Rescue to assist our responders in those type of rescue situations," said Northampton Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Norris.
Last week, officials located missing 23-year-old Achim Bailey in the Connecticut River.
For weeks, Springfield and State Police searched the river by boat and by helicopter.
Norris said that it can be tough to find what you're looking for between all the ice and snow, even if the water isn't completely frozen over.
"In the open river, again, it can be challenging. Given the fluctuations in temperatures, the integrity of the ice is different across the entire river, so that leads to challenges in gaining access. Finding the best access point from one of the shores, the closest point to them. If, for some reason, something went unfounded throughout the winter, with the river starting to rise and the warmer temperatures coming, you may see things coming to light downstream," Norris added.
Norris said that even though we are heading into spring, the river still poses further challenges for responders.
"We're going to be dealing with the floods coming down from the Vermont, Canada borders, and then the concerns as it warms up are the ice daming. Large chunks of ice break free, they're making their way down the river, and that creates additional dams further down," Norris explained.
