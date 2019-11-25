HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Police Department is warning people about an exceptionally potent batch of heroin in the city, one that caused 9 overdoses in 16 hours.
Though the overdoses happened on Friday, police are still warning the community to avoid any heroin packets stamped with the word "power".
Western Mass News spoke with the EMS company that services Holyoke about what they witnessed Friday night.
Rock Thibeault, the vice president of Operations Action Ambulance said it was just an extremely concentrated version of what the cases they see every day.
"Becomes part of the daily routine utilization of Narcan," Thibeault said.
Thibeault said it's not unusual for his crews to respond to 2 to 5 heroin overdoses a day in Holyoke, but on Friday night he said those stats skewed much higher
"9 in 16 hours is extreme," Thibeault explained.
9 overdoses in less than a day and quickly first responders noticed a pattern.
Seen here in this picture Western Mass News obtained from police, the heroin packets were stamped with the word "power".
Thibeault said it did just that to its victims overpowering them to the point of overdose with one victim dying as a result.
"Have you seen these power baggies before? I haven’t and from what I understand none of my crews I spoke to had seen those baggies until that day," Thibeault noted.
He said that specific "power" marking will likely change and by any other name could prove just as deadly.
"Typically, they change week to week or you see new names and new strains new levels of potency. Holyoke, unfortunately, has a higher occurrence of heroin overdoses," Thibeault explained.
After being told that heroin packets are turning up in public places, Western Mass News went to the public library and found empty heroin packets scattered along with the steps like fallen leaves.
It only took a few minutes to find one of them stamped with the deadly "power" lettering and we alerted Holyoke Police about what we found
Though police don't share the markings stamped on drug packaging, Thibeault believes that could change going forward.
"That’s gonna be one of the things we see is the police and public safety as a whole alerting people when these types of situations occur to prevent any more deaths," Thibeault said.
This situation comes as state health officials released new numbers that showed opioid-related overdose deaths have fallen 6% that's comparing the first 9 months of 2019 to the first 9 months of 2018.
