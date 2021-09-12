SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Sunday morning at St. Michael’s Cathedral, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, alongside first responders gathered for the annual Blue Mass to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9-11.
"It is really unimaginable and unbelievable that so many people lost their lives in these horrific accidents," said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
The American flag was held up by two fire truck ladders outside of St. Michael's Cathedral in Springfield Sunday to honor the thousands of lives lost during the September 11 terrorist attacks.
"When everybody else is running out of that building, these young men and these young women are running into buildings to save lives and save structures," said Mayor Sarno.
Mayor Sarno, Police Commissioner Clapprood and many of the city’s first responders joined Bishop William Byrne for the annual Blue Mass.
"We just had some discussions about how important in this day and age to recognize the good officers, and the people who try hard, and the people who come in every day and put a badge and uniform on really try to save lives and make a difference," said Commissioner Clapprood.
Commissioner Clapprood paid respect to those who lost loved ones at ground zero twenty years ago and still went on to become first responders.
"They are like legacy responders to me and that's a wonderful thing, to carry out the tradition," said Commissioner Clapprood.
She hoped to continue educating those who may be too young to remember the day that forever changed the world.
"As soon as I can, I would like to take the younger nieces and nephews to the museum in New York to see what happened," said Clapprood.
Meantime, Mayor Sarno said he is very proud of all of the city’s emergency responders.
"Godspeed to each and every one of them," said Mayor Sarno.
