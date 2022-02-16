WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three firefighters were honored Wednesday in West Springfield for their lifesaving actions at a hockey game last month.

Back in January, three off-duty firefighters jumped into action while at a hockey game at Olympia Arena in West Springfield. They performed lifesaving actions and rescued a man having a heart attack.

On Wednesday, they were officially hailed as hometown heroes.

“We appreciate you guys acting in the moment and using your training,” said West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt.

Three of the firefighters honored were Sean Major of the Westfield Fire Department, Captain Kevin McDonnell of the Holyoke Fire Department, and Agawam Firefighter Bob LaFrance. West Springfield first responders who later arrived on-scene were also hailed as heroes.

Western Mass News stopped by the event where we caught up with the heroic trio. All three credit their instincts kicking in at just the right moment.

“You just react, um you know, the switch flips on and you just do what you're trained to do,” McDonnell said.

Meanwhile, Major told us he immediately jumped to action when he heard a player was down. He told Western Mass News that he was relieved to find other off-duty firefighters on the ice.

“Usually, you show up to a situation like that and you're there by yourself until the ambulance shows up, so it was actually a huge relief to know there were other first responders to have the same training and have been put through the same situations before,” Major explained.

There was also a personal connection for Major. His brother passed away from cardiac arrest at just 19 years old. The non-profit KEVS Foundation was founded in his name. The goal is to provide automatic external defibrillators to venues with large gatherings.

The first responders from Westfield, Holyoke, and Agawam all agree that having AED equipment on-scene played a vital role in this rescue.

“The AED is really the lifesaver CPR is extending life until you get the AED. That’s fixing the heart. Other than that, we’re acting in place of the heart,” LaFrance noted.

As for the fallen hockey player, we're told he is doing well and doesn't seem to have any residual effects following the close call.

If you'd like to make a donation to KEVS Foundation, you can CLICK HERE to learn more.