SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield has ramped up their vaccine rollout plan, preparing to vaccinate first responders against COVID-19 as early as January 11.
There are concerns among some first responders statewide that they won't get the vaccine quickly enough.
Local boards of health were being tasked with organizing the vaccination of first responders, but the concern is that there may be too many of them for smaller towns to inoculate quickly.
Springfield's Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said local departments of public health have been tasked by the state with vaccinating their own first responders against COVID-19.
Caulton-Harris said Springfield has prepared to receive their vaccine shipment for first responders by January 4, and administer the vaccine by January 11.
In order to vaccinate everyone, she said it is likely local health officials won’t carry the burden alone.
“We are looking to partner potentially with AMR or another partner that can assist,” Caulton-Harris said.
Western Mass News spoke with Richard MacKinnon, the president of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts Union.
His concern is that local health departments in smaller towns won't have the infrastructure to vaccinate their firefighters, in addition to police officers and other first responders quickly enough.
“A lot of the local boards of health, no discredit to them, are just not equipped and understaffed to handle that type of distribution,” MacKinnon said.
His suggestion was to allow the first responders themselves to be a part of the solution.
“Over 7,000 of our members are EMTs and paramedics that have the ability and capabilities to administer the vaccine,” MacKinnon explained.
Caulton-Harris said the city is currently developing their planned location for where they will vaccinate their first responders, but she couldn’t give out the location at this time.
