SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Strong reaction around the country and right here in western Mass to Congress for re-authorizing the 9/11 victims compensation fund.
It will provide billions of dollars to the families of those who died and those who were injured during and after the terrorist attacks.
Jon Stewart, a major advocate for the 9/11 victims spoke about the passing of the bill.
"We can never repay all that the 9/11 community has done for our country, but we can stop penalizing them," Stewart noted.
Relief from late-night Comedian Jon Stewart following the senate's vote to reauthorize the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.
A different tone compared to his testimony last month, advocating for lawmakers to do just that.
Chief Tim Nelson of the Amherst Fire Department spoke about the passing of the bill.
"It was powerful," Chief Nelson said.
Chief Nelson with the Amherst Fire Department remembers that speech and was also relieved to know the families of those who died on 9/11, survivors and first responders will be taken care of.
"We take care of our own, that's one of the hallmarks of this country. And it shouldn't have taken this long," Chief Nelson said.
As are those who were there.
John Feal was a 9/11 First Responder and explained what he plans to go going forward after the passing of the bill.
"I'm going to ask my team now to put down your swords and pick up your rakes and go home. And hopefully, we don't have to come back," Feal said.
The fund appropriating an estimated $10 billion to be distributed through the year 2092 to more than 5 thousand victims.
"Those 2 senators should be ashamed of themselves," Chief Nelson said.
Republican Senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee the only 2 to vote against this bill, citing the cost.
"We need to not keep adding to the debt," Senator Paul explained.
Chief Nelson told Western Mass News that shouldn't matter here.
"We're talking about a lot of money, at the same time what price do you put on a life? You take care of those that take care of all of us." Chief Nelson noted.
