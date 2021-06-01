SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On this 10 year anniversary of the Springfield tornado, first responders reflect on what it was like when they were called into action that day.
Two local officials take you back to what it was like responding to a disaster in their hometown and how they have adapted their response plans moving forward.
“It was pretty surreal,” Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said.
Western Mass News sat down with Piemonte and Jeffrey Suriano, a field paramedic supervisor with American Medical Response, who were both on call the evening of June 1, 2011.
“I looked back at the cloud bank up here, and it actually had a delta shape,” Suriano said.
Shortly after, the alert came through a funnel cloud had touched down in east Forest Park. We asked them what was it like when they arrived at the path of destruction
“We went out and surveyed the damage and did a risk assessment just to see the widespread damage. The tornado path was probably half a mile wide, hundreds of people were left homeless, about 500 buildings were destroyed in the city,” Piemonte recalled.
Their teams constantly train for large-scale events like this but actually getting the call to respond to one is a different feeling.
“When it happens it catches you by surprise. You don’t want to admit to an adrenaline rush, but you’re going to get adrenaline in a situation like that,” Suriano said.
But when it’s time to spring into action, that’s exactly what they do.
“The first thing you’re thinking is the victims and how to manage the injuries and how to sort people out so that you’re taking the most critical ones first, just giving them what we could do for comfort and letting them know that everything was going to be all right,” Piemonte said.
As for if they ever have to respond to a similar event again...
“We always have contingency plans for large-scale disasters and how we’re going to operate. We use the national incident management system which was developed by the department of homeland security after 9/11,” Piemonte said.
Now looking back 10 years later both Piemonte and Suriano are proud of the resilience shown by the Springfield community and the teamwork from everyone in the hours and days after the storm struck
“You never are alone in public safety. Three entities worked together hand in hand, and that’s what gives you some comfort to in a situation like that you’re not alone,” Suriano said.
“Driving around the city now is definitely different downtown’s been rebuilt. It took some time, but in the long run, we came out on top again,” Piemonte said.
It’s important to note that assessments were also done after their response and both teams came back and said they had what they graded a perfect response by both their standards and the ones set nationally. As for if something like this were to ever strike again they’re ready at a moment’s notice.
