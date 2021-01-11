AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local first responders are now one step closer to being protected against COVID-19, receiving the first dose of the vaccine in the hopes of ending the pandemic.
The first responders rolled up their sleeves at the UMass Amherst Campus Center.
This mass vaccination site largely kicked off the next stage of protecting people in Massachusetts against COVID-19.
First responders were invited to the UMass Amherst campus. The first responders were brought through socially distant lines and then brought into the vaccination room.
After receiving the Moderna vaccine, the first responders were asked to wait in a separate room to ensure there were no bad reactions.
Western Mass News spoke with a UMass campus police officer, one of the first to get the shot.
"Anybody who's thinking about it needs to just do their due diligence, look into it, and make the decision that's best for them and their family. That's kind of how I'm looking at it, not only for work but this is also for family life as well. A lot of things have been messed up because of this, and if this helps get things back, I'm all for it," UMass Amherst Police Sgt. Matthew Malo said.
Also on Monday, first responders from lower Hampden County were invited to get their first doses in East Longmeadow, and Northampton Fire Rescue gave out vaccines to first responders in their city and Easthampton.
