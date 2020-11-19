HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dealing with the opioid epidemic during a global pandemic has been a challenge. How has the coronavirus pandemic impacted those struggling with addiction? Western Mass News spoke to Holyoke's Gandara Center about how the number of overdoses has been affected.
"I found that people that had some solid recovery, had relapsed, putting them at an even higher risk of overdose," said the program director for the Gandara Center's Hope for Holyoke Peer Recovery Support Center, Debbi Flynn-Gonzalez.
Flynn-Gonzalez told Western Mass News the center's resources hit hard.
"It was challenging, honestly. Without being able to come in for personal attention and social support, which is what we do here," she explained. "It's connecting socially through others that are in recovery."
Sheri Borsotti, a member of Hope for Holyoke for over four years, said during the lockdown, she fell into a depression and faced a continuous struggle.
"I also suffer from mental illness, with anxiety and depression, coupled with not being able to have that human contact. We did have the virtual meetings, but it's just not the same," Borsotti said.
Borsotti, who has used substances, including alcohol, told us she was sacred to relapse.
"I'm not afraid to say this. [I] came out of relapse in February, so struggling with the isolation and not having the resources available to me," she explained. "It was difficult and not having Hope for Holyoke to go to."
In 2020, the city of Holyoke saw an eight percent increase in opiate interactions compared to 2019.
"What we do within the city of Holyoke, we track every contact that we make with an individual that is currently using an opiate substance," said the president and CEO of the Action Ambulance Service, Michael Woronka.
Woronka told Western Mass News an opiate interaction is when any emergency medical technician responds to a call where an individual could be overdosing or has come in contact with an opioid.
"We end up responding, and then during our interaction with the individual, we can classify that as a potential opiate instance for us to put into our tracking model for the city," he explained.
According to data collected by Action Ambulance, in 2020, the highest level of interactions took place in February before the COVID-19 lockdown took into effect. Some spikes compared to last year were also seen in May, June, and July.
Woronka also said there is an increase across the board for substance abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think what we are starting to see is a lot of people just being depressed about the situation," he noted. "We are seeing people that are looking for some form of outlet to get back into the swing of the way life use to be."
Over in Springfield, Patrick Leonardo, the operations manager for American Medical Response of Western Mass., told us Narcan is getting to patients much sooner than ever before, which in turn is providing better outcomes.
"When it comes to the number of deaths, we haven’t seen an unusual spike, and we contribute that possibly [to] the amount of Narcan that is now available to the public," Leonardo said.
According to data collected by AMR in Springfield, the suspected drug overdose deaths increased in May, June, and July compared to last year.
Leonardo also said about 30 to 40 dosages of Narcan administered during any given month.
"But those dosages are doubled or tripled based on the condition of the patient that we see," he added. "So we do see a higher severity when it comes to someone who is overdosing, and due to whatever they may be overdosing on."
Similar to Action Ambulance, the data collected from AMR is then shared with local law enforcement and hospitals to help identify any clusters of overdoses. The information also helps patients get on the right track.
Flynn-Gonzalez told Western Mass News if you notice your loved one is isolating themselves, or maybe locking themselves in the bathroom for a period, that those could be the first signs that they may be falling back into a relapse.
She told us the importance to keep checking on them and have Narcan at hand.
Hope for Holyoke has many resources available online. For more information on how you or someone you know can get help, click here.
