NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- First responders in Northampton have rescued an injured hiker in the Fitzgerald Lake Conversation area.
According to Northampton Fire Rescue officials, they were called to the scene at about 11 a.m. Friday - New Year's Eve.
Emergency crews used an ATV to quickly reach the injured hiker who was approximately 1 mile in the woods and unable to hike out.
We're told Advanced Life Support measures were used to help secure the hiker so they could be brought out of the woods to an awaiting ambulance.
The hiker was then transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for further treatment; no word on the extent of their injuries.
Northampton Fire Rescue posting to their Facebook page Friday:
"This was a great team effort that resulted in quick mitigation of the incident and allowed the injured hiker to obtain medical attention quickly."
