SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you have checked your bank account recently - you may have noticed an influx of cash.
That's because the federal stimulus money is starting to go to Americans across the country.
Western Mass News spoke with a financial specialist who said people begun receiving the stimulus money from the federal government - through direct deposit to bank accounts.
Checks will come in the mail soon, but a warning - be aware of IRS imposters.
The financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak is being felt by millions of people across the county.
The president signed a $2.2 trillion economic package to help uplift the financial burden many are facing.
Western Mass News spoke with Richard Pelletier from the Help Retire Group.
"I can’t remember in my time where every single person in this country ever receive money back from the government, which tells you a whole lot about the severity of this crisis and the concern for the federal government to bridge this economic virus," Pelletier explained.
He goes over who is eligible to get a check.
"You’re a single individual and you file a tax return in 2019 or 2018 and you make less than $75,000 you automatically qualified if you earn more you’re still eligible for something but it’s going to be reduced. If you are a married couple and you filed a tax return in 2019 or 2018 and make less than $150,000 of adjusted gross income you’re going to get the full amount," Pelletier explained.
According to the IRS, you will get $1,200 if you're an individual. Married couples who qualify will receive $2,400 and $500 for each child under 17.
Pelletier also said the government is basing it off of your 2018-2019 tax filing, but what if your retired and haven’t filed...
"Memorandum I've seen from the internal revenue service says something for retirees is they are going to use the data on your social security statement and use that as a basis for determining eligibility," Pelletier explained.
The money is being either directly deposited into your account or sent by mail, but be aware, Pelletier said scams are happening.
"I will be very very careful about you being contacted by someone reporting to put you in ahead of the long list waiting for checks those are scams," Pelletier noted.
If you haven’t filed in a while, the IRS has set up a website where you can enter your information so you too can get paid, you can click here for more information.
We're also keeping an eye on a tracking system being set up by the IRS to check the status of your payments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.