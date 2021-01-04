SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the first time in one local school's history, a girls ice hockey team will be competing this year.
Although many of these players have dreamed for a long time of forming the first-ever girls hockey team at their school, they didn't expect to make history during a pandemic.
After three years of fighting, Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield has started its first-ever Cardinals girls ice hockey team. Both head coach Chris Connors and Captain Morgan Peritz said although they didn't picture themselves wearing masks and social distancing in their first year ever, that's not stopping them from competing at the highest level.
It's been a long time coming for many female ice hockey players at Pope Francis to form their own team and compete locally, but after much talk and initiation, they did it, starting this year.
This year hasn't been easy trying to form a team amid the coronavirus pandemic. While typically teams bond over team dinners, bus rides, or simply hanging out in the locker room, this isn't the case for any ice hockey teams across the state, as the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has changed many of its rules and regulations to keep teams safe and COVID free.
Peritz said everyone put in the extra effort to make this work.
"During practice, at the beginning of practice, we always do a big circle, and stretch and everything, and talk during that. Then, of course, we have group chats and stuff like that so we can all stay in contact outside of hockey, since we can't really do it in person. Normally we'd have team dinners, but we all try and stay in contact through Snapchat and via text and everything," Peritz explained.
COVID has also forced rules to change at games.
