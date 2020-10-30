(WGGB/WSHM) -- A storm system that started as rain on Thursday turned to snow by Friday morning.
First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said the storm, which is the remnant of Zeta, dropped one to two inches of rain before the changeover to snow
Most of the region is expected to see one to two inches of snow, with some areas in the hills getting up to four inches.
The rain, snow, and wet leaves will likely lead to a messy commute.
MassDOT has issued a travel warning for western and central Massachusetts today. They are encouraging drivers to take it slow, use caution, and stay home if possible.
They said that although accumulation is expected to be minimal, they will have crews out treating road ways.
For local DPW crews, the accumulation isn’t their main problem, but rather the anticipated cold temperatures, which could turn rain and snow into black ice.
“I think the low is going to be like 23° so you’re gonna get some surface freezing…We will have people out and be doing sanding, salting, and whatever we need to do in particular areas,” said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.
